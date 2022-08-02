Submit Release
Statewide Pedestrian Safety Month starts August 1

Posted on Aug 1, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

Goal is sharing good pedestrian and driving practices

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) and its federal, state, city and community partners are kicking off the 13th annual statewide Pedestrian Safety Month with a sign waving at the State Capitol on Monday, August 1, 2022. Pedestrian Safety Month features public and private pedestrian safety events to share good pedestrian practices and good driving practices when around pedestrians. The calendar of events can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/walkwisehawaii/

“As of July 31, 15 pedestrians have been killed on Hawaiʻi’s roads,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users because they are not protected by a vehicle. Drivers can help make streets safer by following speed limits and making sure your full attention is on driving. Pedestrians can help keep themselves safe by increasing their visibility by wearing reflective clothing or items.”

Free pedestrian clip-on lights and reflective safety bands will be offered at Pedestrian Safety Month events in partnership with the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is providing 10,000 free reflective snap on reflective wrist bands on Oʻahu and Maui. The Raising Cane’s Be Seen at Night events are listed on the official Pedestrian Safety Month calendar on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/walkwisehawaii/

Pedestrian Safety Month public partners include the Federal Highway Administration – Hawaii Division, the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services; all County police departments; the Honolulu Police Department’s Community Policing Teams; Neighborhood Security Watch Teams; and Safe Routes to School.

For more information on pedestrian safety resources or to become a pedestrian safety partner, call (808) 587-2160 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WalkWiseHawaii/

###

