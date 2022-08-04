GRAZIA USA SHOPS WITH ST. JOHN, THE AMERICAN FASHION HOUSE, WITH AN EXCLUSIVE TRUNK SHOW IN SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK
Guests including Chriselle Lim, Serena Goh, and Jenny Cipoletti took in St. John’s latest pre-fall ‘22 collection as part of GRAZIA USA’s summer shopping seriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American version of the famed Italian fashion and cultural authority GRAZIA from the Mondadori Group, has continued its summer of shopping in partnership with some of the world’s biggest brands.
On Friday, July 29, in collaboration with St. John, the American luxury house founded in 1962 on the premise of simple and elegant knitwear, GRAZIA USA hosted an exclusive shopping experience and trunk show to celebrate the brand’s fashion-forward pre-fall ‘22 collection. The event was hosted at St. John’s pop-up store inside the charming boutique hotel, Sage and Madison in Sag Harbor, New York, and coincided with Cameron Silver’s Decades summer residency also on location.
There, notable guests including social media influencers and digital content creators, Chriselle Lim, Serena Goh, Jenny Cipoletti, Serena Kerrigan, Susan Yara, and Carrie Barber, enjoyed a private shopping experience with GRAZIA editors (Style Editor, Ty Gaskins, and Fashion Market Editor, Shelby Comroe) who shared the must-have St. John items while sipping on Whispering Angel and tasting light bites from East Hamptons Silver Spoon Specialties catering.
“In today’s market, it is not enough for a media brand to be a traditional ’offering’ to its marketing partners and users alike,” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA, a Pantheon Media Group publication. “Our team is dedicated to creating meaningful and authentic experiences for brand partners like St. John, which through our shopping series, is able to connect with our users and readers. Similarly, those GRAZIA fans benefit from our relationship with top fashion houses.
These custom-made brick-and-mortar shopping environments serve creative and commercial sense. In addition to being featured in the pages of the GRAZIA Gazette: The Hamptons, St. John enjoyed the benefits of GRAZIA USA being a digital and social-first led brand, attracting our notable attendees who shopped and shared their in-store experience with their own unique content across their personal social media platforms.”
The event was overseen by Emily Sigman, GRAZIA USA’s Executive Director of Marketing, Brand Strategy, and Commercial Partnerships who added, “St. John has evolved over the years, but the foundation of the collection remains the same today as it did from the very start — great American design, understated and timeless elegance, unsurpassed quality and craftsmanship. It is the epitome of a brand we love to celebrate and support, especially as we watch it continue to meet consumers where they are in their style journey.”
GRAZIA USA has published three editions of its sustainable GRAZIA Gazette in New York’s The Hamptons to date this summer, with a fourth edition slated for a Labor Day release. The Gazette will then return for its second New York Fashion Week, with a special issue to serve as a tribute to the dynamic North American fashion industry and its icons, innovators, and muses both on and off the runway.
In alignment with Grazia USA commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA Gazette is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends.
Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938.
Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT ST. JOHN
St. John is an American luxury house founded in 1962 on the premise of a simple, elegant, and versatile knit dress. The brand has evolved over the years, but the foundation of the collection remains the same today as it did from the very start – great American design, understated and timeless elegance, unsurpassed quality, and craftsmanship.
The company, headquartered in Southern California, employs more than 1,000 people and is vertically integrated with workshops, stores, and offices around the world. Its collections are sold in high-end specialty retailers in 16 countries, 49 St. John stores and through the brand’s ecommerce site stjohnknits.com. Instagram/ Facebook/Twitter/LinkedIn: @StJohnKnits
