ASH STAGING UNVEILS ITS DESIGN IN 8899--WEST HOLLYWOOD'S MOST COVETED CONDO OFFERING
The AD100 Design Firm designed the penthouse at 8899 Beverly to celebrate sophisticated high rise living at West Hollywood’s most enviable locationLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASH Staging, an Architectural Digest AD100 Firm delivering world-class design solutions, recently unveiled its design of the penthouse at 8899 Beverly. The unveiling features ASH Staging's luxurious designs while showcase 8899’s vision to redefine vertical living in Los Angeles.
"We were so inspired by the impressive stone and wood paneled walls throughout the home that we felt it necessary to bring those elements to life via the furnishings. Some favorite pieces include the Ojai Chair by LA favorites, Lawson Fenning, a vintage black Vladimir Kagan Cloud sofa in the lounge and our very own ASH Ribbon Chairs at the base of the primary bed.
- Samantha Atlas, Director of West Coast Staging at ASH Staging
Though no official valuation has been offered on the penthouse thus far, it is rumored to be in the neighborhood of $100 million.
At the very pinnacle of the residential market, where this Penthouse is positioned, Los Angeles is famous in the world over for its single family residences in the hills. However, this home is instead located in the sky atop 38 other Tower Residences, all centered in one of the city's best walkable neighborhoods. So, it was immediately critical that we conceived a true trophy property in this uniquely vertical context. Inspired globally but sourced locally, our selections thus married the needs of an imaginary industry titan who is a citizen of the world, with the wants of a Los Angeles-loving full or part-resident who demands the very best this city has to offer.
- Andrew Bowen, Partner and Head of Staging at ASH Staging
A New Standard for Vertical Living
8899 Beverly is the result of a nearly decade-long commitment to transform an iconic mid-century modern building into architecturally significant, handcrafted homes in West Hollywood’s Arts & Design District. Remastered by Olson Kundig Architects, the residences elevate indoor-outdoor living to new heights that live up to their superior location and expansive views. The residential development includes 40 homes in the ten-story tower, including two penthouses, and eight standalone townhomes, with residences ranging from 1,119 to 7,151 square feet.
Elegant Residential Features
8899 Beverly’s modern and architecturally significant features create a distinct standard of living in the heart of West Hollywood. Residents enjoy ultra-luxury finishes, including Gagganeau and Miele appliances, Dornbracht fixtures, integrated LED lighting, and Swiss-engineered Vitrocsa sliding glass doors that create a true sensation of seamless indoor-outdoor living.
Panoramic views of Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, San Gabriel Mountains, Century City, and the famous LA jetliner view
Expansive openings averaging 54 linear feet of operable Swiss-made, museum-quality glazing, blending indoor and outdoor spaces
Every unit has outdoor spaces, averaging over 350 square feet or over 70 feet long
8'-5/8" wide-plank French White Oak flooring, 6mm wear layer, hard oil hand-waxed with a fumed finish
11'-0" ceilings with indirect cove lighting at intersecting wood
Floor-to-ceiling glass throughout with lush frames and mullions at curtain walls
Walnut entry doors with bronze detailing and custom Tom Kundig-designed solid bronze and leather-wrapped and stitched door handle
Smart home features with Lutron RadioRA lighting with wireless remote control throughout
Washer and vented dryers
Enviable Amenities
An array of luxury amenities add sophistication, comfort, and excitement to West Hollywood living.
24-hour controlled access and surveillance inside and outside the building and Rosewood Houses 24-hour valet and bellhop, staffed on Beverly Boulevard outside the lobby and in the exclusive Auto Stable
24-hour doorman and showroom quality private garages available in addition to the 100+ car parking garage
11-meter outdoor pool with a large sunning area and separate hot tub
2,300 square feet of fitness space with private training and yoga studio space
2,000+ square feet of outdoor common area, including extensive gardens and landscaping to provide privacy
Outdoor fireplace with two seating areas, dog park, bar-b-que area, and alfresco dining
Outdoor fireplace and cooking area with grill, refrigeration, and storage
Stella restaurant private owner entrance
To Learn More
For more information about 8899 Beverly and to be placed on the interest list, visit www.8899beverlyblvd.com.
ABOUT ASH STAGING
ASH Staging offers world-class design solutions delivered in just weeks for homeowners and real estate professionals alike. Their white-glove services include custom capabilities from wall and window treatments to lighting and curated art collections. Recognized as an Architectural Digest AD100 firm, they also provide clients exclusive access to their own private collection of vintage and designer décor, which includes pieces from the likes of Charlotte Perriand, Gio Ponti, Børge Mogensen, Giancarlo Piretti, Mario Botta, and other prolific designers.
ABOUT 8899 BEVERLY
As the first and only residential building in the coveted West Hollywood Arts and Design District, 8899 Beverly is the most exclusive and sought-after residential development to grace West Hollywood. Designed by esteemed Olson Kundig Architects, 8899 Beverly includes a limited collection of 48 homes divided between a ten-story tower and eight standalone townhome residences. Ranging in size from approximately 1,119 to 7,151 square feet, the 40 tower residences are one, two, three, and four-bedroom condominiums including two penthouses. The townhomes, located along Rosewood Avenue and aptly named The Rosewood Homes, are both modern and architecturally significant, with each embracing a unique materiality such as wood, stone, glass, and steel. Ultra-luxury finishes include Gagganeau and Miele appliances, Dornbracht fixtures, integrated LED lighting, and Swiss-engineered Vitrocsa sliding glass doors that create a true sensation of seamless indoor-outdoor living.
Press Contacts:
The Society Group:
Alexander Ali
(310)579-7275
info@societygroupPR.com
Alexis Lopez
The SOCIETY Group
alexis@societygrouppr.com