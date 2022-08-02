WLX named to Ingram’s Corporate Report 100

WLX Ingram's 100 2022

WLX has been recognized by Ingram’s as one of their “Corporate Report 100,” which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing business in the greater Kansas City region.

These types of honors and accomplishments don’t happen without the hard-working people of WLX showing up day-in and day-out. WLX and WLE have so many smart and incredible employees behind them...” — Sonny Catlett, Chief Operating Officer