WLX named to Ingram’s Corporate Report 100
WLX has been recognized by Ingram’s as one of their “Corporate Report 100,” which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing business in the greater Kansas City region.
These types of honors and accomplishments don’t happen without the hard-working people of WLX showing up day-in and day-out. WLX and WLE have so many smart and incredible employees behind them...”NORTH KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WLX has been recognized by Ingram’s as one of their “Corporate Report 100,” which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing business in the greater Kansas City region. Ingram’s measures growth between fiscal 2018 and 2021 to determine their final list for the year.
— Sonny Catlett, Chief Operating Officer
“These types of honors and accomplishments don’t happen without the hard-working people of WLX showing up day-in and day-out,” said Sonny Catlett, Chief Operating Officer. “WLX, and its sister company, WLE, have so many smart and incredible employees behind them. They all deserve to be recognized.”
Want to ship with us? To request a quote, head to wlxtrans.com/ship-with-us.
SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS FROM THE HEART OF AMERICA- WLE is an asset-backed supply chain management organization with deep-seated heartland values, our word is our bond. Integrity is at the root of every decision we make as we always put our customer commitments in front of everything else. This commitment to the customer and innovative solution design is why WLE is one of the fastest growing supply chain managers in the country. WLE and customers are supported by WLX, our asset based company with dedicated tractors, trailers and driver capacity, direct contact to dispatchers handling shipments and 24/7 real-time tracking through our state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. Learn more at: https://www.wlxtrans.com
Michael Lyman
R&R
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn