Gov. Cox responds to President Biden’s Title IX changes

President Biden’s reinterpretation of Title IX will only inflame and polarize the debate. Using the hammer of federal funding to force states to adopt policies they don’t support is the height of federal arrogance.

President Biden must work more collaboratively with states.

Read the letter to the President here.

