The Latest Opioid Settlements with Teva and Allergan and How it Impacts Utah

August 1, 2022

After months of negotiation, two opioid manufacturers, Teva and Allergan, have announced that they have reached an agreement with several states, including Utah, to resolve their opioid liability. Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection have been critical in negotiating these opioid lawsuits for the State of Utah.

“The opioid epidemic continues to ruin lives and families across Utah. This settlement is another step in the right direction with Teva and Allergan acknowledging their role in this crisis,” said Attorney General Reyes. “I’m encouraged by this settlement and grateful for the many long hours worked by our attorneys, paralegals and legal staff to hold these companies responsible.”

The announced tentative settlement totals approximately $6.6 billion dollars to be paid over six years. Utah’s share could be as much as $72 million. These funds would be used for the abatement of harms Utah has suffered from the opioid crisis. As it stands, the involved parties are still negotiating details of the settlement agreements which have not yet been executed.

“Opioid manufacturers that failed to protect consumers must be held accountable,” said Department of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Busse. “While the harm to individuals and families in Utah and across the country cannot be quantified, these settlements send a clear message that companies will be held responsible for the harm they caused. We will work with Governor Cox to ensure that settlement funds will be used to augment efforts already in place to fight this awful epidemic.”

