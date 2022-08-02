Californians Sue To Keep Local Control and Protect Residents Against State Overreach
Californians are fed up by unrealistic and “rigged” state-mandated housing quotas that put profit-driven developers in charge of planning for housing.MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four charter cities—Redondo Beach, Carson, Torrance, and Whittier—have filed a lawsuit (#22STCP01143) and two general law cities—Rancho Palos Verdes and Lakewood—filed a ‘sister’ challenge to the constitutionality of SB-9 that strips away local control. A second lawsuit against the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for violating state law when it set inflated housing quotas is being considered.
A FREE 4-part series “Stop State Takeover: Preserve Local Control” sponsored by Catalysts for Local Control is for elected officials, homeowners, and renters. Participants will learn about state overreach and strategies to push back, including litigation. The series starts on Wednesday, August 10 from 5:00 to 6:30pm PST. Speakers will define the issues and strategies to preserve housing integrity:
• August 10: Pam Lee, Esq., Ms. Lee represents cities with lawsuits against SB-9. She will describe the cases and how cities can join the litigation at reduced rates as more cities join.
• August 24: Michael Barnes, a former Albany City Council member, will expose “How California’s housing quotas (RHNA numbers) are rigged”.
• September 7: Bob Silvestri, president of Community Venture Partners and publisher of The Marin Post will offer “Housing solutions to replace California’s failed housing policies.”
• September 21: Mike Griffiths, Torrance City Council member and founder of California Cities for Local Control, and John Cruikshank, Rancho Palos Verdes City Council member, will discuss “Why Our Cities Joined the Lawsuit Against SB-9.”
Elected officials and community leaders will learn easy steps to get started and build momentum to take action, including access to dozens of SB9 and Audit resources.
Register NOW for this free series (via Zoom). https://bit.ly/catalystsca2022
