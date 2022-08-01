Long Term Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Paving Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville in Jefferson and Clarion Counties starting August 8, 2022.

This paving project on Interstate 80 includes milling, patching, binder, leveling and wearing courses, as well as bridge preservation work that includes an epoxy overlay and repair of bridge deck and approaches. Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA will be setting long term lane closures beginning August 8 at 7:00 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures that will alternate between the left and right lanes both Eastbound and Westbound throughout the duration of the project in Jefferson and Clarion counties with a minimum of five miles between each closure.

This $17 million project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

