Love in the Limelight, premiering in the Hallmark Channel on August 6th Award-winning theater, Film and Television actress Ivonne Coll stars in the new Hallmark Channel’s original movie Love in the Limelight.

Jane The Virgin's Ivonne Coll Plays A New Kind Of Role In Hallmark's Love in the Limelight

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of the award-winning show Jane the Virgin will be able to catch a glimpse of Ivonne Coll (Alba) in a totally different light. Award-winning theater, Film and Television actress Ivonne Coll stars in the new Hallmark Channel’s original movie Love in the Limelight. The film starring real-life husband and wife Alexa and Carlos PenaVega will premiere on August 6th.

People Choice Award-Winner Ivonne Coll has been described as “A formidable actress as she continues to deliver breakthrough performances on television, film and theater" by Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune and has received a myriad of accolades on her performances during her illustrious career spanning more than three decades.

Coll's first film was The Godfather Part II. Director Francis Ford Coppola was looking for a night club act for the film while looking for locations in Puerto Rico. After meeting Ivonne Coll, he decided to create the role of the “Red-Headed Yolanda” so she could have her first film credit.

“It was such a different and welcomed experience to play a modern grandmother part of an upscale family. My character is on TikTok and holds a glass of wine in her hand instead of serving food in the kitchen. Definitively a more realistic grandmother not the usual stereotype,” said Coll.

Alexa PenaVega (Picture Perfect Mysteries, Spy Kids franchise) and Carlos PenaVega (Picture Perfect Mysteries, Big Time Rush) star in Love in the Limelight, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, August 6 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel, kicking off the network’s annual Fall into Love programming event. Inspired by the real-life love story of Willie Aames (Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death, Eight is Enough) and his wife Winnie Hung, the script was written by Aames, Hung and Rich Tabach.

As a teenager, Summer (Alexa PenaVega) was a devoted fan of the popular boy band the Mendez Boyz, especially Nick (Carlos PenaVega), their lead singer. After receiving a sweet fan letter from Summer, Nick decides to respond with a phone call, sparking the start of a friendship that’s lasted to this day. When Nick’s manager books a gig for him at a small venue in Summer’s hometown of Salt Lake City where she now works in human resources at a local university, the two finally meet face-to-face. It’s clear their friendship has set the stage for romance. Summer breaks things and Summer’s Grandmother (Ivonne Coll) – a hip grandma with a TikTok following – encourages her to follow her heart.

Adding a rich, Latin sound to the movie’s soundtrack are six original Spanglish songs written by Carlos PenaVega: If You Let Me, Someday Somewhere, BASIC, Vamos Pasar La Bien, Fall Again and Por Ti. Pena Vega is currently on national tour as a member of the popular group Big Time Rush.

Love in the Limelight is from Crown Media Productions, LLC. James Wilberger is executive producer and David Wulf is producer. Ron Oliver directed from a script by Willie Aames, Winnie Hung and Rich Tabach, inspired by real events.

Ivonne Coll is represented by Brave Artists Management, and Espada PR & Entertainment.

Official Trailer: Love in the Limelight