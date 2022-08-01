My Dark & Twisted Mind by "Author Abigail K. Danenhower"
This is a story about Life, Poetry, Conspiracy, and a lot moreKEMPTON,, PENNSYLVANIA,, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book My Dark & Twisted Mind was derived from her own personal life experiences and people that have actually been a part of her life either in passing, for a short period of time, or for a long while. Individuals come into our life for a reason, season, or a lifetime for several reasons unknown.
Through those experiences, one learns much regarding themselves as well as the rest of the world. The mind is opened to thinking outside the boxes we tend to place ourselves within living day to day only wishing to be on vacation daily.
This poetry is to be read with open-mindedness as poetry or a short story making this a 2 for one book. The poems are to be read as if you're the poetry itself. To be taken for what you, the reader, need to get out of them to feel better and have additional insight into your own personal experiences as we all must go through at some point in our lives.
She grew up in a small farming area Berks County Pennsylvania called Kempton leaving her to have many experiences as a young child. Her Background of a B.S Criminal Justice and Paralegal Studies, Previous member of Health Occupational Services of America, Vocational Industries Services of America, and the National Youth Leadership Forum on Defense, Intelligence, and Diplomacy have all highlighted her way through life. Daily she works as a Certified Nursing Assistant or Security Officer. She enjoys both jobs due to helping people in a variety of situations as one can imagine. On days off you’ll find her in the kitchen cooking or baking. At times, she even makes candles, soaps, and chocolates.
Her greatest joy is traveling alone or with her son and cousin. Day trips and long getaways,
all are just good adventures to give the mind a break from daily activities to dwell on learning something new.
Meeting new people and friends is often an extra joy. The more we see and do the better well-rounded we become as a person.
Traveling helps her look outside the boxed-in world we live in. Due to her background and wide interest in
researching government conspiracies and contacting the dots per say is a past time of hers.
“It is the unknown that intrigues us to search for a valid reason of which sometimes is found but other times never found. It is at these moments in time one must think what is all really truly out there that we still or never will understand, “says Abi if you ever meet her.
This book is available on Amazon, LifeRich Publishing, and Barnes and Noble.
