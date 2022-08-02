Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,981 in the last 365 days.

SKY NUTRO RAMPS UP WATER-SOLUBLE CANNABINOID AVAILABILITY TO MEET DEMANDS OF BOOMING INFUSED SELTZER BEVERAGE MARKET

cannabinoid product containers, including jars and bottles from Sky Nutro

Wholesale cannabinoids and white label products from Sky Nutro

Rapidly growing seltzer beverage segment embracing cannabinoid-infused beverages, driving product demand for quality cannabinoids.

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts-based cannabinoid producer to scale availability to meet the growing demand for hemp-derived water-soluble minor cannabinoids, including CBG and CBN.

"The rapidly growing seltzer beverage segment seems to be embracing cannabinoid-infused beverages," said Nate Spock, Head of Business Development at Sky Nutro. "We received our license from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) in April and noted immediate interest from beverage companies looking for high-quality water-soluble cannabinoids like our CBN and CBG products. We have seen steady sales growth since then. We are delighted to be able to meet the needs of our clients continuously."

MJBiz Daily, the leading news and trade association for the cannabis industry, notes in a March 2022 article that "New technology is creating faster onset and better absorption. Cannabis beverages offer advantages that other popular segments such as edibles and gummies don't. The body has to digest edibles in order to access the active ingredients, but with a cannabis beverage, the onset, absorption and bioavailability is much quicker and more effective."

"We are certainly hearing that from our manufacturing partners," stated Sky Nutro Chief of Operations Mike Matton. "They are reaching out to us for our hemp-derived minor cannabinoid products and creating some interesting new blended products. We are always happy to ramp up production to meet the demand and continue to offer our water-soluble products at very competitive prices."

Sky Nutro offers shelf-ready finished CBD products for retail distribution and bulk cannabinoids for manufacturing, including rare minors like CBDv, CBN, CBC, water-soluble CBG, Full Spectrum CBG, CBD crude oil, and more.

####

About Sky Nutro
Sky Nutro is an MDAR licensed nutraceutical product manufacturer specializing in natural, healthy, white, and private label wellness products.

www.skynutro.com
www.sky-nutro.com (CBD products website)
www.sky3pl.com (fulfillment and warehousing website)

Mike Matton
Sky Nutro
mike@skynutro.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

SKY NUTRO RAMPS UP WATER-SOLUBLE CANNABINOID AVAILABILITY TO MEET DEMANDS OF BOOMING INFUSED SELTZER BEVERAGE MARKET

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.