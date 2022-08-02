SKY NUTRO RAMPS UP WATER-SOLUBLE CANNABINOID AVAILABILITY TO MEET DEMANDS OF BOOMING INFUSED SELTZER BEVERAGE MARKET
Rapidly growing seltzer beverage segment embracing cannabinoid-infused beverages, driving product demand for quality cannabinoids.SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts-based cannabinoid producer to scale availability to meet the growing demand for hemp-derived water-soluble minor cannabinoids, including CBG and CBN.
"The rapidly growing seltzer beverage segment seems to be embracing cannabinoid-infused beverages," said Nate Spock, Head of Business Development at Sky Nutro. "We received our license from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) in April and noted immediate interest from beverage companies looking for high-quality water-soluble cannabinoids like our CBN and CBG products. We have seen steady sales growth since then. We are delighted to be able to meet the needs of our clients continuously."
MJBiz Daily, the leading news and trade association for the cannabis industry, notes in a March 2022 article that "New technology is creating faster onset and better absorption. Cannabis beverages offer advantages that other popular segments such as edibles and gummies don't. The body has to digest edibles in order to access the active ingredients, but with a cannabis beverage, the onset, absorption and bioavailability is much quicker and more effective."
"We are certainly hearing that from our manufacturing partners," stated Sky Nutro Chief of Operations Mike Matton. "They are reaching out to us for our hemp-derived minor cannabinoid products and creating some interesting new blended products. We are always happy to ramp up production to meet the demand and continue to offer our water-soluble products at very competitive prices."
Sky Nutro offers shelf-ready finished CBD products for retail distribution and bulk cannabinoids for manufacturing, including rare minors like CBDv, CBN, CBC, water-soluble CBG, Full Spectrum CBG, CBD crude oil, and more.
