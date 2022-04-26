MA Nutraceutical Company Sky Nutro Receives Hemp License - Offers Cannabinoid Products to MA Market
Industry veterans, Sky Nutro will provide cannabinoid products to retailers & Massachusetts cannabis dispensaries.
The Sky Nutro team brings vast experience to hemp extraction and product manufacturing.”SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATE, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKY NUTRO
— Paul Barstow
65 Moon Street
Southbridge, MA 01566
www.skynutro.com
www.sky-nutro.com (CBD products website)
PLEASE RELEASE 4/26/22
SKY NUTRO RECEIVES CANNABINOID MANUFACTURING LICENSE FROM THE MASSACHUSETTS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURAL RESOURCES (MDAR) AND GIVES THANKS TO SENATOR RYAN FATTMAN.
Sky Nutro is pleased to provide an update on the expansion of manufacturing capabilities following license approval by MDAR.
On April 21, 2022, Sky Nutro received approval from the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) to manufacture and sell regulated cannabinoid (CBD) products.
Sky Nutro has quickly become a trusted nutraceutical product manufacturer, specializing in white and private label vitamin and supplement gummies, beauty products, nootropics, etc. Following recent approval from MDAR, they are ready to provide bulk cannabinoids and ready-to retail products to licensed Massachusetts dispensaries and other retail entities.
The MDAR license approval will allow Sky Nutro to manufacture and sell in-demand hemp-based products.
"The Sky Nutro team brings vast experience to hemp extraction and product manufacturing," said Sky Nutro Co-Founder Paul Barstow. "We are very excited to put that experience to work and provide our customers with high quality, safe, and tested cannabinoid products."
"We would like to extend a big thank you to our State Senator, Ryan Fattman. His assistance, leadership, and guidance helped us get through the licensing process in a timely fashion. Senator Fattman helped us protect jobs, expand our product offerings, and create new opportunities in Southbridge. For that, we are eternally grateful."
"As a State Senator, I am able to help individuals and businesses through the intricacies and bureaucratic red tape of state agencies to ensure a positive outcome," said Senator Fattman. "I am happy to see Sky Nutro get its license, and I am looking forward to seeing it prosper in the community in the years to come."
Sky Nutro will offer shelf-ready finished CBD products for retail distribution and bulk cannabinoids to licensed MA dispensaries, including rare minors like CBDv, CBN, CBC, water-soluble CBG, Full Spectrum CBG, and more.
####
About Sky Nutro
Sky Nutro is an MDAR licensed nutraceutical product manufacturer specializing in natural, healthy, white, and private label wellness products.
www.skynutro.com
www.sky-nutro.com (CBD products website)
www.sky3pl.com (fulfillment and warehousing website)
Contact:
Paul Barstow - Co-Founder Sky Nutro
978-302-1868
paul@skynutro.com
Paul Barstow
Sky Nutro
+1 978-302-1868
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other