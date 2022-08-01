Lupl and Tessaract Collaborate to Accelerate Digitalization of Legal Workflows

Lupl announce a global partnership with Tessaract.io (Tessaract), a Singapore based B2B SaaS technology provider

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lupl is pleased to announce a global partnership with Tessaract.io (Tessaract), a Singapore based B2B SaaS technology provider. Tessaract provides firms with robust practice management tools to, among others, automate their accounting and billing workflows.

This is Lupl’s first partnership with a practice management system solution and enriches the scope of integrations available to Lupl users.

In addition to transforming the way law practices and legal departments collaborate on legal work, both platforms share a common vision of seamlessly integrating with lawyers’ and in-house counsels’ digital life, adding value over time through regular over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Jeff Green, CEO, Lupl:

“Lupl is working to make the legal world more open and connected, and we are excited to take another step forward with a Singapore home-grown platform such as Tessaract. Working in tandem, we hope to continue enhancing the way that legal works and improving the technology adoption experience for users in Singapore and around the world, including the UK and the US.”

Cherilyn, CEO, Tessaract:

“This partnership is borne in part from our mission to help firms be more agile and effective. We are delighted to continue playing a role in meeting the evolving needs of varied industries, particularly the legal scene in this regard.”

The partnership was kick-started alongside Lupl’s collaboration with the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw) on the Legal Technology Platform Initiative (LTPI).

Under the LTPI, Lupl is MinLaw’s technology partner to power the Legal Technology Platform (LTP). The initiative aims to support small and mid-sized Singapore law practices in their digitalisation transformation efforts by providing them with access to the LTP and its associated integrations. The LTP provides firms with essential tools to digitalize their legal workflows, as well as access to integrations with specialist solutions Singapore law practices are already using such as Tessaract.

By surfacing information from Tessaract on the LTP, lawyers will have visibility into billing and budget information alongside their workflow on the LTP, paving the way to more efficient processes and informed decision-making.

As part of the LTPI, MinLaw has also taken steps to arrange for funding support for subscribing to the LTP, as well as practice management solutions that integrate with the LTP, such as Tessaract. The support will help firms overcome initial capital outlays in their digital transformation efforts. More information on the LTP is available at sg.lupl.com.

While the partnership may have started in Singapore, plans are in place to promote the Lupl x Tessaract integration to all users globally, including the UK and the US. This is in-line with Lupl’s design philosophy as an open system, providing its users with access to an ever-growing ecosystem of popular tools used by lawyers.

About Lupl

Lupl is a next-generation matter management platform. Co-developed with the support of a global community of law firms and legal departments, Lupl is the easiest way to organize, collaborate and move legal work forwards – in a single secure workspace.

About Tessaract

Tessaract is a B2B SaaS technology provider offering a unique cloud-native, no-code workflow automation solution that helps B2B professional services companies grow their business through greater productivity and resource efficiency. They are a passionate team driven with a common mission to help companies become more agile and increase productivity.

