Lupl completes its SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance audit – the international gold standard for security.

SOC 2 Compliance

Lupl announces that it has completed its SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance audit – the international gold standard for security.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lupl, the open industry platform for legal matters, announced that only a few months after its launch, it has completed its SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance audit, the international gold standard for security. With Lupl’s clients being some of the largest law firms and corporations in the US, and with 80% of the largest law firms have experienced some sort of cybersecurity violation, it was imperative that Lupl be compliant and certified.

Jeff Green, CEO, explains, “Lupl is a legal collaboration platform that makes it easy for everyone to work together on legal matters within and between organizations. With thousands of legal professionals using Lupl while we are only in our first year, we decided we needed to prioritize certification early in our journey.”

Many collaboration tools trade innovation, utility, and convenience in the pursuit of information security. For Lupl, that is not the case. Lupl was built with Privacy by Design principles at its core. Its mandate is to deliver a legal task management software platform with full functionality while never sacrificing privacy and security.

Cheryl Wilson Griffin, COO, continues, “Our corporate IT environment is more aligned to a large corporation than a startup, which is why we’ve recently employed a Security Operations Center that ensures we have people and technology detecting and responding to threats 24 hours a day, every day. We’ve baked security into our software deployment process and regularly subject our systems to third-party penetration testing.”

About SOC 2 Compliance

SOC 2 is the second of three Service Organization Control (SOC) reports standardized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2010. Its purpose is simple – to ensure that a service provider’s systems are set up to ensure the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. Companies seeking SOC 2 compliance subject themselves, their policies, and practices to third-party review. Independent auditors have full access to any and all details about the organization undergoing review – everything from Board membership to hiring practices to how access to data is managed and controlled.

About Lupl

Lupl is the definitive collaboration platform for legal, by uncomplicating the way legal professionals and their clients work together within and between organizations. The company launched in May 2020 and spun off from a collaboration between three major global law firms, CMS, Cooley and Rajah & Tann Asia. Lupl’s platform was developed with input from an advisory board of 16 leading in-house lawyers from a range of companies including blue chip multinationals through to the world’s fastest-growing tech companies. The wider law firm testing group included Slaughter and May, Corrs Chambers Westgarth in Australia, Khaitan & Co. in India, and One Essex Court, a leading barristers’ chambers in London.

For further information about Lupl, go to www.lupl.com.