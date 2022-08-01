For Immediate Release:

August 1, 2022

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on August 4 & 5

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will soon hold two public meetings on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and Friday, August 5, 2022. The public is welcome and encouraged to join Commissioners and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) staff both days, either in person or virtually via Zoom. Both Thursday and Friday’s in-person meetings will be held at the Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E 30th Ave, in Hutchinson. Virtual participants may access login instructions, here https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Instructions-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Meeting or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting, here https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Watch-Meetings-Here.

Commissioners will meet on August 4, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a brief panel discussion on Chronic Wasting Disease. While public comment will not be permitted during the panel discussion, constituents may listen/watch either in person or virtually via Zoom.

Commissioners will then call to order a public meeting at 1 p.m. General public comment on items not listed on the agenda will be permitted shortly thereafter and again at 6:30 p.m.

KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless will provide an agency and state fiscal status update.

Commissioners will then hold a General Discussion (items not being voted on) relating to:

Big game permanent regulations – Proof of sex requirements, road name updates to select Deer Management Units, a review of recent changes to KDWP’s pronghorn application and lottery procedures and an update on Either-species Antlerless Only Permits (ESAO).

Chronic Wasting Disease public awareness marketing campaign

Next, Commissioners will discuss several Workshop Session items, which are items that may be voted on at a future date; those topics include:

Turkey regulations – Unit 2 boundary update, reduced spring bag limits in Units 1 and 2, reduced permit allocations in Units 1-3 and 5-6, and prohibiting the use of Unit 4 permits in adjacent units.

Commercial harvest of mussels – An update on the moratorium set to sunset on January 1, 2023.

Fishing ­– Special length and creel limits for 2023; possession requirements; hook requirements for artificial lures and fishing lines; commercial bait permit exemptions; updates to Kansas’ prohibited and aquatic nuisance species lists; and trout water updates.

Furbearer regulations ­– Use of laser sights, and otter bag limits.

Refuge area changes for Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area and adding all KDWP-managed properties where hunting activity takes place to KDWP’s electronic check-in system.

Staff and Commissioners will recess at 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to continue the Workshop Session, including:

Kansas’ big game permit application process ­– Modifying this regulation so that pronghorn hunters must either get an archery permit or apply for a limited draw permit.

Lastly, Commissioners will begin the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, discussing:

Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 deer seasons on Fort Riley

Sandhill crane permit purchasing guidelines, and 2022-2023 webless migratory game bird bag limits and season dates.

However, Commissioners will not vote on the aforementioned Public Hearing items until August 5, 2022, when Commissioners and staff reconvene at 9 a.m.

To view the August 4 and 5 meeting agendas and briefing book, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission/Meeting-Schedule/August-4-and-5-2022.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KDWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 8, at the Holiday Inn Express in Chanute.

###