Hospitals Call on Autonomous Disinfection Robots to Fight Against Monkeypox

OhmniClean Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot by OhmniLabs

Autonomous Tech Eliminates Manual Contact

OhmniClean is an added layer of protection against surface-based monkeypox viral loads that does not require manual contact.” — Dr. Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder & CEO

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of monkeypox a state of global emergency, a rare designation indicating the WHO views the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health.

In addition to COVID-19 and other hospital-acquired infections, hospitals now have to protect patients against the monkeypox virus, which causes a painful rash that looks like pimples or blisters and can spread over the body. In 3–6% of cases, monkeypox is fatal.

Although monkeypox is primarily transmitted through human-to-human contact, early studies show a significant environmental presence of high and possibly infectious viral load in healthcare settings during and after the care of an infected patient.

According to a recent study, hospital room surfaces touched by infected patients had the highest loads of viral concentration primarily on bathroom surfaces such as toilet seats, washbasins, and levers. Viral concentrations were also found throughout the room on surfaces a patient touched directly such as door and cabinet handles and on surfaces touched by care providers such as cabinets and buttons.

According to a study by the Institute of Microbiology and Virology, material from patients infected with smallpox, the same virus family as monkeypox, can stay contagious for several months. Dust, blankets, bed linen and personal clothes can remain contagious for several years. Therefore, each hospital must develop suitable strategies for preventing the spread of monkeypox both within and outside the patient's room.

“Because monkeypox can be spread throughout a patient room in the regular care of an infected patient with high viral load, we are getting more and more calls from hospitals committed to the highest level of disinfection for their patients and staff, “ says Dr. Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder & CEO.

UV-C is proven to be effective against spores and viruses including COVID-19 and has been recommended as a method of protection and disinfection against poxviruses, particularly as an agent of defense against bioterrorism with smallpox. (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00705-010-0847-1)

“The beauty is that our autonomous solution, OhmniClean, does not require Environmental Service Staff to perform manual disinfection with manual contact.” OhmniClean, a UV-C disinfection robot, can address high-touch areas and be used for targeted UV-C disinfection. “Once OhmniClean is mapped, it can disinfect a room without putting staff at risk. This is an added layer of protection against surface-based monkeypox loads that do not require manual contact,” said Dr. Vu.



About OhmniLabs

Founded in 2015 by robotics experts Jared Go, Tingxi Tan and serial entrepreneur Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company that produces service robots at scale. With over 3,000 robots deployed worldwide in 50 countries, OhmniLabs made a name for itself by creating a unique, on-demand robot manufacturing model that allows it to design, engineer and manufacture custom robots based on customer needs at unrivaled speed. The company produces all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs telepresence and UV-C disinfecting robots (https://ohmnilabs.com/products/ohmniclean-uvc-disinfection-robot/) are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams around the world.

