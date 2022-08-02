Adeptus Partners, LLC Enhances Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Practice with Hire of Sam Platt

Adeptus Partners Logo Sam Platt - Manager in Adeptus Partners’ Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group

Leading accounting, advisory, and business management firm expands their focus on royalty and contract compliance and the protection of brands and trademarks.

I’m very excited about joining the Adeptus family and look forward to my future growth with the firm. The need for compliance auditing and oversight is more important now than ever.” — Sam Platt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Partners, LLC, a solutions-based public accounting firm serving individuals and businesses for over three decades, has been building its royalty audit and contract compliance practice and today announced the hiring of experienced royalty auditor, Sam Platt, to expand the firm’s trademark and brand niche.

Platt joins Adeptus Partners’ Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group as Manager, where he will play the crucial role of recovering underpaid royalties and other amounts due Adeptus clients while protecting their underlying intellectual property.

Platt has over a decade of accounting experience across industries and functions, specializing in conducting royalty and contract compliance audits. He serviced over 600 collegiate institutions as head of the Collegiate Licensing Company’s (CLC) royalty audit division, recovering millions of dollars for them. Sam’s experience also includes Anti-Money Laundering consulting and Financial Statement reviews in the Financial Services Industry.

"Sam is a talented royalty auditor with relevant experience and expertise. As the need for our Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance services continues to grow, we are delighted to have Sam join the Adeptus team," said Lewis Stark, Partner at Adeptus and leader of its Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group.

Platt states, “I’m very excited about joining the Adeptus family and look forward to my future growth with the firm. With the growth in licensing and licensed products, the complexity of the marketplace, and taking into consideration the value of brands and trademarks, the protection of intellectual properties is imperative, and the need for compliance auditing and oversight is more important now than ever. I look forward to getting to work, so I can start helping our clients with their royalty compliance needs.”

About Adeptus

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting, advisory, and business management firm located throughout the U.S. For over 30 years, the firm has serviced individuals and businesses on both a national and international level. Through their collaborative problem-solving approach, Adeptus helps clients make sense of their financial situations. Their experienced professionals stay informed of today's ever-changing tax and business regulatory laws and assist clients in addressing these complex rules to their business and personal affairs.

The firm’s Royalty Audit and Contract Compliance Group specializes in conducting forensic audits to recover underpaid royalties and profits or recover overpaid fees and expenses. The Group has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients while providing a number of non-monetary benefits such as IP protection and business intelligence.

Contact:

Sara Gonzalez

sgonzalez@adeptuscpas.com