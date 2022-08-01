Submit Release
Road work to close James Avenue beginning August 1

SWISHER - James Avenue that runs north along the southeast side of the Hawkeye Wildlife Unit and Babcock Access will be closed for road work beginning Aug. 1.  The work will consist of ditch cleanout, regrading road surface, and a fresh layer of road stone. The closure is expected to last at least four weeks.

This work will improve the road condition for visitors enjoying the area.

