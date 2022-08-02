Rapid Growth Continues for Global FinTech
Optimized Payments Welcomes Two Experts to Technology and Data Services TeamATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a global FinTech leader, is pleased to welcome two industry experts to their growing Technology and Data Services team.
Komal Mehta joins as a Data Analyst and brings with her years of experience as a Payments Software Engineer at JPMorgan Chase. Komal will be a part of the data science team and her role will focus on data analysis and machine learning to deliver more insights and value to clients.
Komal holds a master’s degree in Information Systems from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, India.
Sukriti Tiwari has also joined the Technology and Data Services team as a Software Developer. In her role, she will help expand Optimized Payments’ serverless infrastructure and support the migration of the legacy SQL server-based data warehousing systems.
Sukriti holds a master’s degree in Computer Science and Software Engineering from the University of Washington. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, India.
“I’m thrilled to have Komal and Sukriti join our analytics platform team,” said Anand Goel, President & CEO. “As Optimized Payments expands globally and solves more complex back-office problems like cost management, decline/recycle management, reconciliation, and chargeback management for its merchants, we need brilliant analysts like Komal and Sukriti to scale out the platform.”
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $450 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, ecommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
