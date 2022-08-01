Pacific Woodtech Completes Acquisition of LP Building Solutions’ EWP Business and SolidStart® Brand

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Woodtech Completes Acquisition of LP Building Solutions’ Engineered Wood Products Business and SolidStart® Brand

Burlington, Washington-based Pacific Woodtech (PWT) has closed on the sale of LP Building Solutions’ (LP) (NYSE: LPX) Engineered Wood Products (EWP) business for $210 million. The acquisition includes:

Golden, British Columbia – log, veneer, LVL (laminated veneer lumber) and plywood facilities

Red Bluff, California – I-Joist production and facilities

Wilmington, North Carolina – LVL production and facilities

Purchase of the business unit expands PWT’s North American engineered wood product offerings while maintaining its reputation as an industry leader in unrivaled customer service and dedication to innovation and quality. The expanded product mix meets the evolving needs of the current building market and answers the call for more sustainable building products.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for PWT. We take great pride in combining LP Building Solutions’ EWP business and SolidStart® brand with our long-standing premium quality products and respected customer service," said President and CEO Jim Enright. “We have worked hard to retain LP employees and welcome them to the PWT family. This combining of forces positions us as an industry leader in the EWP space, at the forefront of environmental responsibility, sustainably harvested timberlands, and superior product innovation.”

