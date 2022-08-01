New Locke Mills Bridge Expected to Open This Week

​Lewistown, PA – With work winding down, the new Locke Mills box culvert on Route 1002 (Honey Creek Road) is expected to open sometime Friday, August 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The bridge carries an average of 780 vehicles daily and spans a tributary of Honey Creek in Armagh Township, Mifflin County.

A detour has been in place since early July, when work began to replace the old bridge. Once the new bridge is open, the detour using Route 1003 (Locke Mills Road), Route 1012 (Siglerville Pike) and Route 1001 (Naginey Road) will be lifted.

This project has been a partnership between PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT crews performed the demolition of the existing structure, site preparation and backfilling. The contractor set the box culvert, completed approach paving and handled miscellaneous items.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

