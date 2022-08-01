Lane Restrictions on Several Roads in Muncy Township and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on several roadways in Muncy Creek Township and Muncy Township, for a resurfacing project.

The Week of August 1

The week of August 1, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will continue milling and resurfacing the following roadways:

Route 2014 (Lycoming Mall Drive) between Odell Road and Lycoming Mall Road in Muncy Township.

Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road) between Lycoming Mall Drive and Muncy Creek Township line in Muncy Township.

Route 2014 (John Brady Drive) between Shadduck Road to the Muncy Borough line in Muncy Creek Township.

Route 2053 (Industrial Parkway) between Industrial Park Road and John Brady Drive in Muncy Creek Township.



Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $1.4 million resurfacing project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by September 2022. Work includes milling the exiting roadway, resurfacing, line painting, and miscellaneous work.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

