​Lane Restrictions on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be intermittant lane restrictions on Interstate 80 east and westbound from Exit 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville) to Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nescopeck) on Tuesday, August 2nd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM to pull wire over the interstate. Please use caution when driving through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

