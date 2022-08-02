DERMS is Now a Must-have for Utilities
OATI’s emphasis on R&D to solve the future challenges of the energy industry has established the company as the #1 DERMS provider.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As North American grids become greener with more wind, solar, battery-storage, microgrids, and other renewable-resources, technology to manage those resources efficiently is no longer optional – it is essential. Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is the leading DERMS provider, enabling utilities to create a greener grid and be more reliable.
— Dr. Ali Ipakchi
“Renewable energy resources, while helping to decarbonize the grid, are often highly variable, depending on the cloud cover, available sunlight, or wind speeds,” says Ali Ipakchi, Ph.D., OATI Executive Vice President, Smart Grid and Green Power. “Balancing supply and demand with highly variable renewables, like wind and solar, requires more flexible resources to provide the needed energy ramping and balancing capabilities.”
A Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) orchestrates new technologies and “Smart” devices to stabilize the grid. “Considering the growth of smart thermostats, smart appliances, smart inverters, and EV charging capabilities, the required flexibility for grid stability can be provided by these demand-side resources,” says Dr. Ipakchi. “DERMS not only better manages distribution reliability, but also aggregates and dispatches demand-side capabilities to support the ‘greening’ of power generation.”
DERMS is now mainstream, essential for utilities throughout North America. “Without the right DERMS technology, utilities risk continual difficulties with energy resilience and reliability for their customers, especially during extreme weather events such as the record heat many people are experiencing this summer,” adds Dr. Ipakchi. The good news, he says, is that utilities have a robust, comprehensive, and field-proven solution available to them via OATI’s innovative, webSmartEnergy® DERMS technology.
“With 14 years of research and development, and the largest installed base, OATI’s DERMS technology is the only comprehensive, successful, field-proven system across North America, from multi-state, investor-owned utilities to small, individual co-ops,” he says. “OATI’s emphasis on R&D to solve the future challenges of the energy industry has established the company as the #1 DERMS provider.”
In addition to its webSmartEnergy technology, OATI offers several other green-energy management solutions, such as GridMind™, the industry’s premier microgrid controller, OATI AMIoT™, the low-cost, wireless, intelligent data network to facilitate green energy distributed resources, and OATI EVolution™, a full range of Smart EV charging management solutions to create a superior EV charging experience for EV drivers.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
