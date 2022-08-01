Keppi Top 10 Highlights at Miami Swimsuit Week

Byson Beckford at Keppi Keppi Miami Fashion Week

Keppi Reveals Bikini Collection at Miami Swim Week

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful LA Swimweek runway show, – Keppi @keppi.fitness, a trendy fitness and fashion brand, revealed its sexy bikini collection, Kpop style sportswear and sunglasses at the hot Miami Swimsuit Week powered by Art Heart on July 15th, 2022 at the Faena Forum and again received overwhelming positive feedback from models, industry fashion icons, influencers, professional buyers and audiences. (http://www.keppifashion.com).

The 4-day Miami Swim week event featured sexy runway shows, pop-ups, after parties and experiences that highlights the latest trends, the evolution of mixed digital experiences to create an immersive digital and in-person experience for an ever-evolving industry. Over 20,000 industry people including designers, platforms, brands, celebrities, fashion icons and influencers and over 700 media people attended the show.

Keppi worked with many designers and manufacturers around the world to come up with the most trendy wear and its carefully selected collection is inspired by leisure, fun style and fitness. As a fitness brand, Keppi tries to combine fitness, vigor and youth into its product selections, reminding people of the core essentials: "Work out as a beast, Show off as a beauty!"

Keppi also showed its popular fitness equipment (Amazon.com: Keppi Fitness) to people onsite as part of the show. For people who follow their instagram, they also have a chance to win free products. @keppi.fitness

Earlier this year at New York Fashion Week, Keppi debuted its sportswear collection at the New York Fashion Week show featuring Maye Musk, the supermodel mother of the billionaire Elon Musk, rocked the venue and was referred to as one of New York Fashion Week’s most eclectic events by many media. Over 200 influencers, singers, actresses, super models and artists attended the glamorous show and walked the red carpets.

Founded in 2020, Keppi@keppi.fitness is a new trendy brand for home gym products.

Since the start of the pandemic, the demand for at-home fitness equipment has increased globally. An increasing number of people are choosing to set up their home gym and workout equipment at home for safety and convenience. With this trend, Keppi fitness successfully launched its home gym product line and gained a lot of popularity due to its versatile and stylish design. Its adjustable dumbbell and workout bench are particularly popular and are getting noticed by many pro-athletes including NBA and NFL players, Olympians, and reality TV show stars and influencers.

Fueled by the adoption of its brand and increasing demand from influencers and customers for more products, Keppi added fashion products such as activewear, eyewear, swimsuit collection and kidswear and was invited to showcase its products at multiple premier fashion shows.

It has made appearances at New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Show, Miami Swimwear Show as well as Paris Fashion Show.

Media Contact: Julie at info@keppifashion.com