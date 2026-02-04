Tobias Smith, Grammy-winning producer best known for Kanye West’s 'Jail' and Swerve Strickland’s AEW themes, has died

Tobias "Profit the Producer" Smith

Beloved Husband, Son and Friend, Tobias "Profit the Producer" Smith, was most proud of his nonprofit organization, The People’s Community ATL,

What Tobias (Profit) would want people to remember about him is not just his unbelievable musical talent, but that he was a man of integrity who cared about giving back to his community.” — Swerve Strickland and Tony C. Richa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A celebration of life service was held this past weekend in Florida, for Tobias "Profit" Smith and was attended by many family members and friends. He is survived by a loving wife and father who shared these loving words-

LATOYA BOGNEAR-WIFE

To my Tobias, you are my heart, my safe place, and the love of my life. Our love is a blessing, and I thank God for every moment with you. Not one bad day nor ill word spoken between us, we shared a bond that

most only dream of and I will hold on to it forever.

TIMOTHY SMITH-FATHER

Son, you are my love and pride. It is the honor of my life to be your father. I request that those that love and respect Tobias aka Profit the Producer, please continue to support his legacy and non-profit organization.

They shared his Obituary

Tobias Adin Smith

September 20, 1982 – January 19, 2026

In loving memory of Tobias Adin Smith, a beacon of light, creativity, and love who graced this world from September 20, 1982, to January 19, 2026.

Tobias, known and loved by many as Profit the Producer, was a visionary, educator, and community leader whose life’s work included music, media, education, and public service.

Tobias was born with a passion for music and business. He grew up in radio in Chicago in the 1980s and was running a board for a major radio station by the age of 12. In 2007, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing & Business Logistics from Wayne State University. From there, he founded Detroit Media Specialists and landed contracts with the Detroit Public Schools, the Detroit Pistons, Radio One, and Beasley Media Group.

In 2010, Tobias directed his first documentary film, The Cotton Pickin’ Truth…, featuring his mentor, the late Dick Gregory. The film contributed to Mississippi ratifying the 13th Amendment in 2013. In 2019, Tobias worked as a Live Audio Engineer on the Wu-Tang Clan 20th Anniversary Tour. In 2021, he served as songwriter, producer, and sound designer on Kanye West’s Donda album. His work on “Jail” and “Hurricane” earned him two Grammy Awards in 2022. In 2023, Tobias produced “Pale Blue Dot” for Lazarus—the first song to debut from the International Space Station (ISS). In 2024, Tobias received the prestigious ASCAP Award. His most recent work on Swerve Strickland’s AEW entrance songs, “Big Pressure” and “Hit Different,” further cemented his lasting impact on the culture.

Tobias’s dedication to service extended into civic leadership, working as a legal videographer and serving as Community Director for Michigan’s 2nd Senate District. Tobias was most proud of his nonprofit organization, The People’s Community ATL, in which his mission lives on:

“To empower underprivileged communities by fostering self-reliance and building sustainable futures.”

In honoring Tobias Adin Smith’s extraordinary life, let us celebrate the countless moments of happiness he imparted.

Swerve Strickland, a popular pro wrestler and recording artist, and Tony C. Richa, an accomplished attorney who represents both men, released the following statement: “We are forever grateful to have been able to work with someone so gifted. What started as a business relationship turned into a true brotherhood. We spoke all the time and the last time we were all together was in the recording studio with Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan. We are still shocked and we have shed many tears because we could have never fathomed that would be our last time together. What Tobias (Profit) would want people to remember about him is not just his unbelievable musical talent, but that he was a man of integrity who cared about giving back to his community. His non-profit organization meant more to him than anything he ever did in music. We will always miss him and we will carry on his legacy in everything we do. We lost a brother and the world lost a very good man.”

Tobias was most proud of his non-profit organization, The Peoples Community ATL, in which his mission lives on:

"To empower underprivileged communities by fostering self-reliance and building sustainable futures."



May He Rest In Peace

