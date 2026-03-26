RISING GIRL GROUP 3QUENCY RELEASES NEW SINGLE + MUSIC VIDEO 'TELEPHONE' WITH APPLE BOTTOMS COLLABORATION

3quencyTelephone

The breakout trio 3quecy winners of Building the Band, turns noise into power in a bold visual statement on identity, visibility, and confidence

The moment you step into the spotlight, everyone picks up the phone ready with opinions, comparisons, and assumptions about who you are. Instead of letting that noise define us, we put it into music” — 3quency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising pop-R&B girl group 3Quency releases their highly anticipated new single and music video, “Telephone,” on March 25, marking a defining moment for the trio as they step into their next era with both a clear message and a powerful visual identity.

Known for their dynamic vocals, sharp choreography, and distinct individual styles, 3Quency—comprised of Brianna Mazzola, Nori Royale, and Wennely Quezada—continues to build momentum following their breakout win on Building the Band and subsequent signing with Columbia Records.

“Telephone” is more than a single—it’s a statement.

“Our new single ‘Telephone’ speaks directly to the culture of commentary that comes with visibility,” the group said. “The moment you step into the spotlight, everyone picks up the phone ready with opinions, comparisons, and assumptions about who you are. Instead of letting that noise define us, we put it into the music.”

The track explores the emotional reality of being watched, judged, and discussed in real time—while choosing to remain grounded in identity and self-worth.

“‘Telephone’ became our way of setting a boundary and creating armor for ourselves,” the group continued. “It’s confident, direct, and unapologetic. Through the record, we’re choosing to turn down the outside noise and stay locked into our own choices, energy, and the frequency we created.”

The music video brings that message to life visually, pairing performance-driven moments with strong fashion storytelling through a collaboration with Apple Bottoms, the iconic brand founded by the iconic superstar-Nelly.

“We love the vibe of Apple Bottoms and we grew up on Nelly’s music,” said 3Quency. “What we loved most is that each of us has a different style and body type, and every piece we tried on fit us all perfectly.”

The collaboration adds another layer to the video’s message—reinforcing individuality, confidence, and the idea that style should reflect who you are, not who others expect you to be.

Since their debut, 3Quency has quickly emerged as one of pop’s most promising new acts, touring 17 cities across more than 13 states, performing at Netflix’s Summer Break event in Santa Monica, and building a rapidly growing global audience across platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify.

With “Telephone,” the group signals a clear direction forward—one rooted in authenticity, self-definition, and creative control.

At its core, the release reflects a generation navigating visibility in real time—learning to filter out the noise, define their own narrative, and move with intention.

“Telephone” is not just about being heard—it’s about choosing what deserves your attention.

3quency is exclusively managed by Johnny Wright and Bee/Wright Entertainment

About 3Quency

Three voices. Three energies. One frequency.

Rooted in the spirit of ’90s R&B girl groups, 3Quency blends nostalgia with modern pop, uniting individuality and empowerment through music and style. Each member brings her own story, sound, and perspective—creating a collective voice that is both dynamic and deeply connected.

Telephone

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