MPUC ISSUES ORDER APPROVING NEW ELECTRIC UTILITY PERFORMANCE STANDARDS IN RULEMAKING PROCEEDING

July 29, 2022

The new standards are part of an ongoing effort to improve electric utility performance and includes a performance report card beginning in 2023

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to the Commission's Electric Transmission and Distribution Utility Service Standards Rule (Ch. 320) this week and issued the final order in the case today. The amendments include substantial modifications to the existing rule intended to measure utility performance with respect to power outage frequency and duration, storm restoration, call-center responsiveness, billing errors and customer satisfaction as a means of motivating improvement in these critical areas. The amended rule also requires the utilities to report to customers and to the Commission concerning these performance metrics via a report card.

"This proceeding is the first but not the last of its kind designed to provide binding performance standards," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett, II. Our work in this important area will be ongoing to ensure that these new standards help improve utility performance.

Central Maine Power Company (CMP) and Versant Power have existing performance metrics they must continue to meet in addition to the metrics outlined in this proceeding. Details of the newly implemented metrics can be found in the case #2022-00052 docket.

