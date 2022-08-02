Language Arts Teacher Shares Her Classroom Setup Secrets
As teachers setup their classrooms for the return of students, this ELA teacher offers her "6 essentials" for creating an engaging learning environment.
I think the key for new teachers is to leave space for your classroom to grow with your class.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of August is here, which means students will be heading back to school over the next few weeks. And with the countdown to school officially underway, teachers everywhere are preparing their classrooms for learning. And while teachers know how much hard work that goes into classroom setup, experienced educators understand the importance of an inviting and engaging classroom.
Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com recently outlined some of the components she considers when designing her ELA classroom. Teachers can read more about her “6 Classroom Essentials” in this blog post: https://mrsbeers.com/ela-classroom-setup-made-easier/
“Every year I add new elements to make my classroom ideal for middle school readers and writers," Mrs. Beers explains. "I always have my essentials, like the word wall, but I also leave room for student contributions as I get to know them and incorporate their work into our space."
Over the course of her teaching career, Erin Beers has created several popular classroom management resources that are designed to drive student engagement while saving teachers hours of planning time. She recently created a product bundle that includes her favorite classroom tools at a discounted price.
Teachers looking to refresh their language arts classroom décor with purposeful and engaging resources can find inspiration in her new ELA Classroom Bundle for Big Kids. This unique collection of middle school resources includes the same displays and class management tools featured on Mrs. Beers’ blog.
For new teachers, it can be particularly intimidating to face the prospect of organizing a new classroom. Walking into a room with blank walls and empty desks can create anxiety with students returning in only a few weeks. Erin offers encouragement for new teachers by reminding them the room doesn’t have to perfect for the first day back.
“I think the key for new teachers is to leave space for your classroom to grow with your class," Mrs. Beers says. "It might sound odd to have a blank bulletin board on the first day but adding student work and group pictures throughout the year illustrates our growth as a learning community."
Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. She shares her teaching tips and ELA resources creations at MrsBeers.com
