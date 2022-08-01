Commonwise Home Care and Sweetgrass Pharmacy Announce Partnership

Jeffrey Grossman, CEO of Commonwise Home Care and Cynthia Feldman, CEO of Sweetgrass Pharmacy outside of Sweetgrass Pharmacy in Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Firms will integrate service offerings focused on supporting older adults.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwise Home Care today announced a new partnership with Sweetgrass Pharmacy. This partnership will integrate in-home care and pharmacy services for customers of both organizations.

“Commonwise is a premium style in-home care provider, and our clients expect our help identifying other high-quality community resources. Sweetgrass is an obvious partner not just because of our ideological similarities, but also their unique and well-executed Sweetpak program which we plan to integrate into all Care Plans” said Jeffrey Grossman, CEO at Commonwise.

“While other pharmacies might offer packaged medications, few provide the adjunct customer service necessary to ensure patient's packages are updated and safe. This is one of the many ways Sweetgrass separates from the pack.” Grossman continued.

“Given our intention to provide the most comprehensive and high-quality support possible for our customers, Commonwise is an important strategic partnership for us. Customers often turn to us for a recommendation when they need in-home care. Until now, we have not had a firm with which we felt comfortable referring, let alone collaborating with to bring unique service offerings” says Cynthia Feldman, Founder, and CEO of Sweetgrass Pharmacy.

The benefits of this new partnership include.

• “Sweetpak” medication packages and delivery for all in-home care clients

• Customized in-home care packages for Sweetgrass Pharmacy customers

• Integration of back-office software and processes to enable seamless communication

About Commonwise Home Care: Commonwise Home Care is a premium, non-medical in-home care provider serving the Lowcountry. Established in 2013, Commonwise seeks to bring a higher quality in home care service to our communities by paying caregiving staff industry-leading wages and bolstering the care oversight function with full time RN Care Managers.

About Sweetgrass Pharmacy: Sweetgrass Pharmacy & Compounding is a locally owned and operated compounding pharmacy. Sweetgrass offers customized prescriptions for the entire family, including pets. Sweetgrass Pharmacy & Compounding makes more than medicine, we make a difference. Compounding pharmacy is about the power of personalized medicine. We make it personal.

