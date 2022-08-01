Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - August
Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 25,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in August.
With the exception of one location, all fish stocked are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
Nampa Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam
|
Aug 1-5
|
1,080
|
Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road
|
Aug 1-5
|
1,080
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Aug 1-5
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Aug 1-5
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Aug 1-5
|
50
|
Wilson Creek
|
Aug 1-5
|
250
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Aug 8-12
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Aug 8-12
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Aug 8-12
|
50
|
Marsing Pond
|
Aug 8-12
|
450
|
North Fork Boise River
|
Aug 15-19
|
1,750
|
South Fork Payette River
|
Aug 15-19
|
1,750
|
Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence
|
Aug 15-19
|
1,750
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
Aug 15-19
|
750
|
Silver Creek
|
Aug 15-19
|
750
|
Lowman Ponds
|
Aug 15-19
|
600
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Aug 15-19
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Aug 15-19
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Aug 15-19
|
50
|
Wilson Creek
|
Aug 15-19
|
250
|
Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam
|
Aug 22-26
|
1,080
|
Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road
|
Aug 22-26
|
1,080
|
Wilson Springs North Pond
|
Aug 22-26
|
100
|
Wilson Springs South Pond
|
Aug 22-26
|
50
|
Wilson Springs Trophy Pond
|
Aug 22-26
|
50
|
North Fork Boise River
|
Aug 29-Sep 2
|
1,750
|
South Fork Payette River
|
Aug 29-Sep 2
|
1,750
|
Middle Fork Payette River
|
Aug 29-Sep 2
|
750
|
Silver Creek
|
Aug 29-Sep 2
|
750
McCall Subregion
|
Body of Water
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|
Browns Pond
|
Aug 8-12
|
1,000
|
North Fork Payette River 06
|
Aug 8-12
|
250
|
Rowlands Pond
|
Aug 8-12
|
1,000
|
Upper Payette Lake
|
Aug 8-12
|
2,000
|
Granite Lake
|
Aug 8-12
|
2,000
|
Rowlands Pond
|
Aug 22-26
|
500
|
North Fork Payette River 06
|
Aug 22-26
|
250
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.