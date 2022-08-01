Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - August

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 25,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in August.

With the exception of one location, all fish stocked are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Aug 1-5 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Aug 1-5 1,080 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 1-5 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 1-5 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 1-5 50 Wilson Creek Aug 1-5 250 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 8-12 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 8-12 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 8-12 50 Marsing Pond Aug 8-12 450 North Fork Boise River Aug 15-19 1,750 South Fork Payette River Aug 15-19 1,750 Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence Aug 15-19 1,750 Middle Fork Payette River Aug 15-19 750 Silver Creek Aug 15-19 750 Lowman Ponds Aug 15-19 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 15-19 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 15-19 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 15-19 50 Wilson Creek Aug 15-19 250 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Aug 22-26 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Aug 22-26 1,080 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 22-26 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 22-26 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 22-26 50 North Fork Boise River Aug 29-Sep 2 1,750 South Fork Payette River Aug 29-Sep 2 1,750 Middle Fork Payette River Aug 29-Sep 2 750 Silver Creek Aug 29-Sep 2 750

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Browns Pond Aug 8-12 1,000 North Fork Payette River 06 Aug 8-12 250 Rowlands Pond Aug 8-12 1,000 Upper Payette Lake Aug 8-12 2,000 Granite Lake Aug 8-12 2,000 Rowlands Pond Aug 22-26 500 North Fork Payette River 06 Aug 22-26 250

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.