The Jazz Sanctuary Set to Perform in Yardley and Wayne in August, with Free Concerts throughout the Philadelphia Region
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization, will perform free concerts this month in Yardley and in Wayne, enabling suburban audiences the opportunity to experience the art of jazz.
August’s performance schedule begins on Thursday, August 4 with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” (live music, coffee and treats) at Morrisville’s Incarnation Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church (1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067). The performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). The concert performance is free of charge.
On Friday, August 12, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet travels to Wayne for another evening of “Jazz & Joe” at Our Lady of the Assumption Church (5 Old Eagle School Road, Wayne, PA 19087). The free concert performance begins after church services at 8 p.m.
In addition to the live performances, The Jazz Sanctuary has posted video of their recent concert performance at Bethlehem Baptist Church on June 6. The two-part video is available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
The Jazz Sanctuary has a full slate of seven live concert performance on the schedule for September, including events in Philadelphia, the Main Line, and other suburban events. For further information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 640 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
In performance, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary in Bethlehem, PA June 6, 2022 (part 1)