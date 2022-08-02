Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,033 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,974 in the last 365 days.

PSS Names New Board Officers

PSS Board Officers Christina Pagano, Secretary; Josie Lawrence, President; Martha Ferry, Outgoing President; Andy Craven, Treasurer

New PSS Board Officers (L-R) Christina Pagano, Secretary; Josie Lawrence, President; Martha Ferry, Outgoing President; Andy Craven, Treasurer

Older adults seated at a table get computer skills instruction

PSS Older Adult Centers offer digital skills training.

Self-defense trainer leads class of older adults

PSS centers serve New Yorkers age 60+ with socialization and activities.

Long-Time Board Member Josie Lawrence New President

We owe a debt of gratitude to Martha Ferry, whose hard work and financial acumen allowed us to position ourselves to thrive in an ever-changing world.”
— PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin
NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS, a multi-service nonprofit agency that has served older New Yorkers and their families since 1962 (http://www.pssusa.org), announces its new slate of board officers. Josie Lawrence, who has served in every post since joining the board seven years ago, was named President.

Rounding out the board leadership team are the Hon. Patricia Nunez as Vice President; Andy Craven, Treasurer, and Christina Pagano, Secretary.

Lawrence succeeds Martha Ferry, who served as board president for the last eight years of her nine-year term on the board. Lawrence said it is a privilege to step into the “big shoes” Ferry leaves to fill at a time when the agency is re-emerging from the pandemic.

“It’s truly impressive what PSS was able to accomplish during COVID – even grow and expand,” said Lawrence, a recent retiree whose rich and varied professional career includes experience in geriatric services. She will serve on the Nominating Committee with board members Heather Mee and Jon Chui.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Martha Ferry, whose hard work and financial acumen allowed us to position ourselves to thrive in an ever-changing world,” said PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin. “Fortunately for PSS, Josie Lawrence also has the rich depth of experience and expertise to continue to carry on the vision. I truly look forward to working with her.”

About PSS:
Founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community, today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has over 70 staff and more than 210 committed volunteers and interns. Operating with a $10+ million annual budget, the organization runs ten community centers for older adults, family and kinship caregiver support programs through PSS Circle of Care, three residences – including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children – and Coming of Age, a national educational program that inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose.
Website: pssusa.org

Laurie A Petersen
PSS
lpetersen@pssusa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

PSS Names New Board Officers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.