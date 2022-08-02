PSS Names New Board Officers
New PSS Board Officers (L-R) Christina Pagano, Secretary; Josie Lawrence, President; Martha Ferry, Outgoing President; Andy Craven, Treasurer
Long-Time Board Member Josie Lawrence New President
We owe a debt of gratitude to Martha Ferry, whose hard work and financial acumen allowed us to position ourselves to thrive in an ever-changing world.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSS, a multi-service nonprofit agency that has served older New Yorkers and their families since 1962 (http://www.pssusa.org), announces its new slate of board officers. Josie Lawrence, who has served in every post since joining the board seven years ago, was named President.
— PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin
Rounding out the board leadership team are the Hon. Patricia Nunez as Vice President; Andy Craven, Treasurer, and Christina Pagano, Secretary.
Lawrence succeeds Martha Ferry, who served as board president for the last eight years of her nine-year term on the board. Lawrence said it is a privilege to step into the “big shoes” Ferry leaves to fill at a time when the agency is re-emerging from the pandemic.
“It’s truly impressive what PSS was able to accomplish during COVID – even grow and expand,” said Lawrence, a recent retiree whose rich and varied professional career includes experience in geriatric services. She will serve on the Nominating Committee with board members Heather Mee and Jon Chui.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Martha Ferry, whose hard work and financial acumen allowed us to position ourselves to thrive in an ever-changing world,” said PSS Executive Director Rimas Jasin. “Fortunately for PSS, Josie Lawrence also has the rich depth of experience and expertise to continue to carry on the vision. I truly look forward to working with her.”
About PSS:
Founded in 1962 as Presbyterian Senior Services by volunteers to serve older members of their church community, today, PSS is a multi-service nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency whose mission is to strengthen the capacity of older New Yorkers, their families, and communities to thrive. PSS has over 70 staff and more than 210 committed volunteers and interns. Operating with a $10+ million annual budget, the organization runs ten community centers for older adults, family and kinship caregiver support programs through PSS Circle of Care, three residences – including the first one purposefully built for grandparents raising children – and Coming of Age, a national educational program that inspires adults 50+ to live with passion and purpose.
