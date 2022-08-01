Submit Release
Governor Lamont Announces Department of Revenue Services Receives 239K Applications for 2022 Child Tax Rebate

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

08/01/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that as of midnight last night, the Connecticut Department of Revenue received a total of 238,668 applications for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Those applications represent 369,863 dependents.

State law required the application period to close on July 31 at midnight.

Created as part of the budget bill that the governor signed into law this spring, the initiative is providing taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may have been eligible.

The Department of Revenue Services is processing the applications, and rebates will be sent to qualified recipients beginning in late August.

