Title Company Technology Options Subject of New Paper from Visionet’s AtClose Division

Title companies that can reduce the friction for their lender partners will win more business in the current down market.

Any inefficiencies or friction-related problems between [lenders and title agents] will almost certainly impact the borrower. That will reduce borrower satisfaction, at a minimum.” — Adeel Ahmad, SVP AtClose

CRANBURY, NJ, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title companies are exploring options for improving their relationships with lenders, according to a new White Paper published by AtClose, a division of Visionet Systems, the leader in digitally enabled solutions to drive global business with next-generation digital mortgage, title, and escrow solutions. As the market slows, this is one key to success for these companies.

“The vast majority of borrower touchpoints fall to either the lender or the title agent, so they hold the keys to a better borrower experience,” said AtClose Senior Vice President Adeel Ahmad. “Any inefficiencies or friction-related problems between these partners will almost certainly impact the borrower. That will reduce borrower satisfaction, at a minimum. It will also likely slow down the process, costing everyone more. The answer is better technology.”

If title companies don’t have an efficient system that can help them streamline the entire title production process, they will be unable to reduce the friction and incapable of meeting the requirements of either the lender or the borrower. As a result, title companies are exploring options for improving their tech stacks to achieve higher levels of efficiency. The new paper describes exactly how this can be done.

Currently, lenders and their title industry partners are sending a great deal of data and information into the mortgage transaction and expecting clarity to come out. That’s a lot to ask. In the process, they face a number of challenges that make efficiency difficult to achieve. New technology can solve the problem for title companies, if it meets five essential criteria.

-- It must be based in the Cloud

-- It must be easy to integrate, both internally and externally

-- It must include vendor performance tracking and reporting

-- It must offer better control of a robust UI/UX environment

-- It must come with comprehensive workflows built into the system and IT support for creating new custom workflows

Preparing for the future when engaged in a complex and fast-changing business is always a challenge, but for the title companies operating in today’s market, their very survival depends upon their ability to plan ahead. This is precisely why more title companies are looking at technology provided by Visionet’s AtClose Division.

AtClose enables faster closings and data-driven insights for better communication and shorter cycle times for both the mortgage lending and title industries. This integration provides AtClose users direct access to X1 Analytics products and services without leaving the platform.

The new White Paper titled, “What Title Companies Can Do Now to Prepare for the Future of Mortgage Lending” can be downloaded from this link.

