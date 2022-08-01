Introducing the Ozone Generator from EdjeTech
Industrial fluids management company, EdjeTech, now offers ozone generators.
EdjeTech Services is excited to announce the introduction of a brand new product offering: the Ozone Generator.
EdjeTech’s Ozone Generators provide a vast array of benefits; most notably, they can be used to reduce odors and chemical use in a variety of different systems. They function by bubbling ozone into coolant using an air stone to eliminate odors and bacteria.
The Ozone Generator from EdjeTech can be used sump side or in a central coolant recovery system. It is compact, energy efficient, and requires no air preparation. It is also easy to install and maintain, and is capable of operating in a wide range of environments.
If you’re looking for a simple and effective way to improve your industrial filtration system, contact EdjeTech about the Ozone Generator today.
About EdjeTech
EdjeTech is a leading industrial fluids management company with over three decades of industry experience. They manufacture high quality fluid management solutions, such as industrial filtration systems, oil/water separators, straight oil filters, sump suckers, and more. EdjeTech also provides custom systems designed to meet your unique application requirements.
Since its founding in 1985, EdjeTech has been dedicated to helping manufacturing companies solve their fluid application and waste fluid disposal problems. According to company president Doug Heidenreich, EdjeTech’s service mission is “to increase production through waste minimization.”
