MDA Secretary Bartenfelder Opens 2022 International Leadership Alumni Conference

August 1, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 1, 2022) – Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder kicked off the 2022 International Leadership Alumni Conference (ILAC).. The event hosted by LEADelaware and LEAD Maryland brings attendees from ag communities across the country to the region. Over the next four days, guests will visit farms in Maryland and Delaware, hear from a wide variety of industry experts and attend development seminars.

“As Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, I welcome you to Maryland,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “I hope during your time here you will experience all that Maryland agriculture has to offer and you gain knowledge you can use in your own ag community.”

Monday’s kick off also featured a panel of representatives from the Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA), Maryland Grain Producers and Grow and Fortify. Each provided insight on ag initiatives in the region from the new “Littr” app introduced by DCA to value-added agriculture.

For more information on the conference, please visit ilacconference.com.

# # #

