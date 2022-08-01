Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,368 in the last 365 days.

MDA Secretary Bartenfelder Opens 2022 International Leadership Alumni Conference

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 1, 2022) – Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) Secretary Joe Bartenfelder kicked off the 2022 International Leadership Alumni Conference (ILAC).. The event hosted by LEADelaware and LEAD Maryland brings attendees from ag communities across the country to the region. Over the next four days, guests will visit farms in Maryland and Delaware, hear from a wide variety of industry experts and attend development seminars.

“As Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, I welcome you to Maryland,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “I hope during your time here you will experience all that Maryland agriculture has to offer and you gain knowledge you can use in your own ag community.” 

Monday’s kick off also featured a panel of representatives from the Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA), Maryland Grain Producers and Grow and Fortify. Each provided insight on ag initiatives in the region from the new “Littr” app introduced by DCA to value-added agriculture. 

 

For more information on the conference, please visit ilacconference.com.  

 

 

 

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

MDA Secretary Bartenfelder Opens 2022 International Leadership Alumni Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.