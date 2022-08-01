Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,455 in the last 365 days.

DMI Appoints Dean Wood as Chief Product Officer

Photo of Dean Wood

Electronic Notes Solutions for Public Safety

DMI - Customized Solutions for Public Safety Agencies

After a long career in the medical field, Dean Wood joins DMI as Chief Product Officer for the company´s Medical Division

I look forward to this new chapter and opportunity to support my brothers and sisters in emergency services.”
— Dean Wood
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a public safety software company, announced today that Mr. Dean Wood has joined the company as its new CPO. Dean will not only oversee the company's medical solutions division, but will also be involved in various other projects that the company is engaged with.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Digital Mobility Inc and to begin working with its dedicated team as they work to deliver modern technological solutions to public safety agencies. I look forward to using the knowledge I gained in the frontline of emergency services – advanced care paramedic, operational superintendent as well as search and rescue volunteer – to help guide the development and implementation of software that has the potential to modernize and improve the workflow in these important emergency services. With DMI, we will have the opportunity to deliver public safety software that will streamline work processes, enhance communication and improve safety of frontline workers. I look forward to this new chapter and opportunity to support my brothers and sisters in emergency services.” Says Dean Wood.

After the success of DMI´s eNotes solution Intelligent Mobile Patrol (IMP) for Law Enforcement which is currently being adopted by several police forces in Canada, the company is putting significant resources and focus on digital solutions for Emergency Medical Services and SAR (Search & Rescue). These projects will fall under the responsibility of the company's new CPO.

About Dean Wood
Dean has been a frontline paramedic for over 15 years. He brings experience as an advanced care paramedic, field training officer/peer mentor and operational superintendent with Toronto Paramedic Service. As a field training officer, Dean contributed to the recruitment and training of over 140 paramedics. During his tenure as a superintendent, Dean demonstrated leadership in supervising platoons in several service districts, liaising with partner and allied agencies, serving as incident command during large incidents and accident scenes, in addition to a term in the infectious disease unit during the initial stages of the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Dean has been a volunteer in the Search and Rescue community since 2005 as a member of the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team (OVERT) Inc. During this time he served as Public Relations Coordinator, medical trainer and ground SAR technician. In addition, Dean has responded to domestic and international disasters and humanitarian crisis’s.

As a Search and Rescue volunteer and frontline paramedic, Dean brings a unique perspective to Digital Mobility Inc. Contributing with insight into the needs of the Search and Rescue community; the evolving demands of the prehospital health care environment; as well as operational experience, coordination and cooperation within the public safety community and emergency services.

About Digital Mobility Inc.
Digital Mobility Inc. is a public safety software development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company specializes in customized tools for law enforcement, EMS, and other public safety agencies.

###

Amir A
Digital Mobility Inc.
+1 647-558-5747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

DMI Appoints Dean Wood as Chief Product Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Law, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.