“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Aug. 1: Here Comes the Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair has been a proud tradition of our state since 1901. More than a century later, the fair continues to be a marque summer event that showcases the unique sights and sounds of the Show-Me State. The theme of this year’s fair is “Buckets of Fun.” I encourage anyone who can make it to attend the State Fair, which starts Thursday, Aug. 11, and ends Sunday, Aug. 21, in Sedalia.

Missouri agriculture has always been the centerpiece of the state fair. Farming is the very heart and soul of our great state, and remains our No. 1 industry. Yes, it is always a treat to have the funnel cakes and fried Spam, but it is much important to highlight those people who have dedicated their lives to agriculture. These young men and women have spent countless hours working toward the middle of August. To deny them their moment to shine, much less to let darkness fall on agriculture, would be a bad message to send. At a time when a growing number of our sons and daughters are choosing to pursue careers outside of the family farm, the fair’s ability to inspire young Missourians to carry on our great agricultural legacy is more valuable than ever before.

In addition to being a showcase for Missouri agriculture, the State Fair also offers world-class entertainment, delicious food, exciting rides and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. There’s no shortage of reasons to attend; whether you’re a fan of country music or truck and tractor pulls, the State Fair has something for you. For a full list of events and information on tickets, you can visit the State Fair website at mostatefair.com. I hope to see you in Sedalia!

