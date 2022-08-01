Items signed by Washington, JFK, Ben Franklin, Daniel Boone, Lincoln are in University Archives' Aug. 17 online auction

A survey of a 346-acre tract in Augusta County, Virginia, today Hardy County, West Virginia, one of the earliest documents signed in George Washington’s hand from 1752, the same year he inherited Mt. Vernon in Virginia (est. $20,000-$24,000).

Two items relating to JFK's failed 1956 Democratic Vice-Presidential bid, will be sold as one lot: a signed personal check for expenses and an accompanying typed letter, both authenticated and slabbed by Beckett Authentication Services (est. $15,000-$17,000).

Large pay receipt signed by the legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone, sometime during his service as a delegate of the Virginia General Assembly, circa 1781-1791, possibly during his first term, when he was kidnapped by the British (est. $12,000-$14,000).

Benjamin Franklin engrossed and signed receipt from 1756 for his Pennsylvania Gazette, the Philadelphia newspaper he had established in the late 1720s, which became a major mouthpiece of the Patriot cause (est. $9,000-$10,000).