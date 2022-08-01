Submit Release
July 2022 Data Snapshot

In the July 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Dataset Highlight: Vehicle Crashes in Iowa
  • Improving Your Data Literacy
  • Live Training in August
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Vehicle Crashes in Iowa

Iowa Data Portal

This dataset provides information on vehicle crashes beginning in January 2009 including date and time of the crash, location of the crash, cause and contributing circumstances, fatalities and injuries resulting from the crash, number of vehicles and occupants involved, and the amount of property damage.

Explore the Data

Improving Your Data Literacy

Arizona State University and Crash Course

Interested in building your data literacy. Check out this 15 episode course delivered by Arizona State University and Crash Course. The data literacy course will teach you how to dig deeper into our data-saturated world. You'll build data literacy skills to help you make sense of the numbers behind our daily lives, from health to sports to politics. By the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Define foundational statistical concepts
  • Explain different methods for visualizing data
  • Locate publicly available datasets
  • Recognize ethical issues that can occur when collecting and interpreting data
  • Analyze data to make decisions

View the Playlist

Live Training in August

Get trained in August! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course
August 1 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
August 3 3 PM Clean and Tidy Data
August 8 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
August 15 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
August 17 10 AM Tell a Story with Perspectives
August 22 12 PM Collaborate on the Enterprise Data Platform
August 24 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
August 29 12 PM Create Performance Measures
August 31 10 AM Explore Data with Charts

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 301
External References 157
Documents 278
Filtered Views 374
Charts 157
Maps 202
Measures 151
Stories/Dashboards 35
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,669

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133
Active Users: 25 (18.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

