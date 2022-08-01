July 2022 Data Snapshot
In the July 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: Vehicle Crashes in Iowa
- Improving Your Data Literacy
- Live Training in August
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: Vehicle Crashes in Iowa
Iowa Data Portal
This dataset provides information on vehicle crashes beginning in January 2009 including date and time of the crash, location of the crash, cause and contributing circumstances, fatalities and injuries resulting from the crash, number of vehicles and occupants involved, and the amount of property damage.
Improving Your Data Literacy
Arizona State University and Crash Course
Interested in building your data literacy. Check out this 15 episode course delivered by Arizona State University and Crash Course. The data literacy course will teach you how to dig deeper into our data-saturated world. You'll build data literacy skills to help you make sense of the numbers behind our daily lives, from health to sports to politics. By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Define foundational statistical concepts
- Explain different methods for visualizing data
- Locate publicly available datasets
- Recognize ethical issues that can occur when collecting and interpreting data
- Analyze data to make decisions
Live Training in August
Get trained in August! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|August 1
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|August 3
|3 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|August 8
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|August 15
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|August 17
|10 AM
|Tell a Story with Perspectives
|August 22
|12 PM
|Collaborate on the Enterprise Data Platform
|August 24
|10 AM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|August 29
|12 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|August 31
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|301
|External References
|157
|Documents
|278
|Filtered Views
|374
|Charts
|157
|Maps
|202
|Measures
|151
|Stories/Dashboards
|35
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,669
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 133
Active Users: 25 (18.8% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
