MGTO unfolds “Bright up Macao 2022 — Call for public submissions of 3D mapping entries”

MACAU, August 1 - As Macao is about to enter the stability period from the consolidation period, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will vigorously steer various projects forward for tourism recovery after the pandemic subsides, including the event of “Bright up Macao 2022” coming up in December. Between 2 and 31 August, the Office welcomes the public to submit 3D mapping projects for Bright up Macao 2022, with the hope to bring into the limelight more local artworks and promote the concerted development of “tourism + culture and creativity”.

Unleash local cultural and creative potential

Deepen “tourism +” integration

Organized by MGTO over the years, the Macao Light Festival is rebranded as “Bright up Macao 2022”, set to dazzle different neighborhoods with 3D mapping shows, light installations, interactive games and more this December. To further integrate different sectors across “tourism +” and incorporate nighttime tourism events with digital technology, MGTO now calls for the public to submit 3D mapping projects to let more local artworks shine in Bright up Macao 2022. The most extraordinary mapping project will be selected by a judging panel to come on stage during the event. By adding value to the major nighttime event with local cultural and creative potential, the Office strives to lead “tourism + culture and creativity” to progress forward hand in hand.

Most stunning mapping project to come on stage at Bright up Macao 2022

The judging panel will consist of artistic and tourism professionals invited by MGTO to nominate five outstanding entries for “cloud” showcase on MGTO’s website. Visitors and residents can enjoy the mapping shows online, unlimited by time and space. Among the five nominated entries, the judging panel will select the most stunning artwork for projection show upon the façade of China Products Company during Bright up Macao 2022.

Entry submissions from 2 August

The “Bright up Macao 2022 — Call for public submissions of 3D mapping entries” welcomes submissions from 2 to 31 August 2022. Interested members of the public can apply and submit their entries online. For details, please refer to MGTO’s Macao Tourism Industry Net: https://industry.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/index.php from tomorrow (2 August). The results will be announced on MGTO’s website.