Sports Bureau facilities to be reopened from 2 August

MACAU, August 1 - As the pandemic situation in Macao continues to stabilize, the Sports Bureau is reopening its sports facilities (except for D. Bosco College Sports Centre - Swimming Pool and Taipa Northeast Sports Centre) from 2 August (Tuesday) to allow the public to take part in sports activities.

During the suspension period, the Sports Bureau has been maintaining regular disinfection and cleaning of its sports facilities. By following the pandemic prevention guidelines by the Health Bureau, the Sports Bureau will strengthen the disinfection and cleaning of the sports facilities before they are reopened to the public, so as to provide a hygienic environment for the public to take part in sports exercise.

In order to prevent the risk of COVID-19 infection, the Sports Bureau will, as always, strictly implement the pandemic prevention guidelines by the Health Bureau. Residents who enter Sports Bureau facilities during the stability period are required to present a proof of nucleic acid test sampling or negative result within 3 days from the date of the sampling (i.e., on the same day of using the sports facilities or within the past 2 days), to wear a mask properly when entering the facilities, to undergo body temperature checks, present the Macao Health Code and to scan the travel record QR code. Capacity restrictions will also be in place to avoid overcrowding, and disinfection and cleaning of sports facilities will be strengthened.

The Sports Bureau urges the public to pay closer attention to personal and environmental hygiene, to avoid over-gathering after entering the facilities and to make concerted efforts in pandemic prevention while using the sports facilities. For more details, please visit the Sports Bureau's website www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline 2823 6363.