The Education and Youth Development Bureau will gradually resume normal operations from August 2

MACAU, August 1 - In response to the "Guidelines for the Public Sector on Work Arrangements after August 2" issued by the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the headquarter of the Education and Youth Development Bureau and its subordinate units including: Centre of Educational Resources, Centre of Languages, Centre of Moral Education, Parenting Education Center, Centre of Psycho-pedagogical Support and Special Education (reading room on the first floor and the reserved services on the second and fourth floor respectively), Activities Centre of Porto Exterior, Activities Centre of Bairro do Hipódromo, The Youth Educational Base with the Theme of Loving the Motherland and Macao, The Pavilion of Patriotism, Centre of Experimentation for the Youth, Youth Art Exhibition and Performance Hall, Centre for Higher Education Students as well as study rooms will gradually resume normal operations from August 2.

All venues will continue to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention guidelines of the health department. Those entering the venues have to follow the instructions of the staff on-site, such as scanning the venue QR code, showing the Macao health code, taking body temperature and wearing a mask, etc. During the “stable period”, residents are required to show a nucleic acid test certificate or a proof of negative result within 3 days from the sampling date (that is, on the day of using the service/facilities or within the past 2 days) when using the reservation services of the Centre of Psycho-pedagogical Support and Special Education, the sports facilities of Activities Centre of Porto Exterior and Activities Centre of Bairro do Hipódromo. At the same time, crowd management measures will be adopted in each venue to limit the number of people on-site. Would the public please understand and cooperate.

In addition, the gymnasium of Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Parenting Education Center (Lago) , Activities Centre of Areia Preta, and Youth Hostels will remain closed until further notice.

For enquiries, please call 28555533 during office hours, or email to: webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo, or visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo.