Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,298 in the last 365 days.

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Manslaughter

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a man, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, July 26.

Brackettville agents apprehended a group of five migrants just before 6 p.m. They were transported to the Brackettville Station where it was discovered, through record checks, that one subject, Juan Carlos Perez-Reyes, 32, of Mexico, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2009 in Oklahoma and was subsequently sentenced to 15 years confinement. Perez-Reyes was deported in November 2021.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Manslaughter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.