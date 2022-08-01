Border Patrol Agents Arrest Man Convicted of Manslaughter

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a man, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, shortly after he illegally entered the United States, July 26.

Brackettville agents apprehended a group of five migrants just before 6 p.m. They were transported to the Brackettville Station where it was discovered, through record checks, that one subject, Juan Carlos Perez-Reyes, 32, of Mexico, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2009 in Oklahoma and was subsequently sentenced to 15 years confinement. Perez-Reyes was deported in November 2021.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.