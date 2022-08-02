TRIPLE G JOINS FORCES WITH PREP PARTNERS, TO BRING HIGH-TECH WAREHOUSING AND DISTRIBUTION SERVICES TO EMERGING BRANDS
Partnership expands Triple G Ventures ability to accelerate portfolio companies distribution reach
The power of Triple G’s portfolio coupled with Prep Partners' advanced technology, facilities, partnerships, and experience will elevate both new and established brands to new commercial heights.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning business management growth firm focused on "Tech for Good", today announced a partnership with Prep Partners Group to deliver competitive, customer-specific warehousing, distribution, and technology-driven logistics to be the strongest link in the supply chain for rising brands.
— Luke Howarth, Prep Partner Group Founder & CBDO
Prep Partners Group brings fulfillment & logistics services with full-spectrum support for an array of industries supported by leading-edge informational technology running on a single, global operating system easily integrated with any shipping and e-commerce platform.
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “This is a meaningful partnership that greatly enhances our commitment to creating and supporting a vibrant and diverse customer base for our clients. Prep Partners offers unmatched global logistics, giving founders and emerging brands access to a streamlined warehousing, distribution and logistics backbone – leaving them more time to design and build new, exciting products as we help them reach more customers with extreme speed and efficiency.”
Luke Howarth, Prep Partner Group Founder & CBDO commented, “We look forward to growing our partnership with Triple G Ventures. Together, we share similar views on how to scale, shape, and grow businesses. The power of Triple G’s portfolio coupled with Prep Partners' advanced technology, facilities, partnerships, and experience will elevate both new and established brands to new commercial heights.”
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success.
Triple G is a consultancy scaling "tech for good” companies changing the way we work, live, play and create. With a proven track record across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, Cleantech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success.
Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with an International Stevie® Business Award, “Company of the Year”.
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
About Prep Partners Group | The strongest link in the supply chain
Prep Partners Group provides decades of experience and acumen in the development of fulfillment and distribution facilities. Prep Partners' Fulfillment & Logistics menu of core services offers full-spectrum support for an array of industries and for the unique challenges they present. From wholesale global logistics, inventory & vendor management, subscription management, Amazon Prep and specific supply chain enhancements, all services are supported by leading-edge information technology systems, operating on a single global platform.
Prep Partners Group owns and operates its own facilities which allow for flexibility of scale, competitive pricing and the ability to customize solutions based on customers' needs.
In addition to the core 3PL services, the company also provides EDI Technical & Development Services, Package Optimization and Materials Procurement.
For more information on Prep Partners Group visit https://preppartnersgroup.com/
Sophio Beradze
Triple G Ventures
+1 800-918-8651
