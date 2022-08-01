Green Energy Supplier with Big Name Partners Including Marine Electric for Solar: Sun Pacific Holding Co. Stock: SNPW
Sun Pacific Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNPW)
We are excited to work with a local partner that will help in maintenance and service repairs as well as using their skilled and talented team to help us grow our company and plans”MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy Supplier with Big Name Partners Including Marine Electric for Projects in Solar and Advanced Battery Tech: Sun Pacific Holding Company (Stock Symbol: SNPW)
— Nicholas Campanella, SNPW CEO
Working with US Military Contractor Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development.
Agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up to 1GW of Panels per year, Leading Annual Revenues to $450 Million.
Distributorship from FoxESS for North & South America Plus Australia.
New Website Launched to Showcase FoxESS Product Line.
“NANO SOLAR” Panels for Global Sales, Capacity Up to 50 MW Per Year.
Partnership to Develop Waste Recovery Plants in Australia Projected to Attract $1 Billion in Investment Value.
Large Solar Farm Projects in Development for Mexico & Australia.
Sun Pacific Holding Company, Inc. (OTC: SNPW) is a diversified holding company encompassing subsidiaries: Sun Pacific Power Corp, Street Smart Outdoor Corp, and National Mechanical Corp. SNPW use management's knowledge and experience to serve customers and shareholders through quality service and equipment and by protecting the environment with smart green technology.
Under its existing agreement to market inverters and other advanced energy management devices from the well-established FoxESS brand.
Agreement with Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development
On July 27th SNPW announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power, has an agreement with Marine Electric Systems, Inc. to handle their battery service and repair for FoxESS and technology development. Marine Electric Systems, Inc. (www.marineelectricsystems.com) is a very well-established company serving a range of important clients including the US Navy. The North American battery market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 53.84 billion by 2027
Marine Electric Systems Inc, makes electronic devices for the U.S Navy. The company started wiring ships for the Navy during World War II. Marine Electric Systems is an engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing firm that has successfully designed, produced, and delivered its products to the U.S. military for over 80 years.
SNPW and PT. IDN SOLAR TECH to Help Build US Solar Panel Facility to Make up to 1GW of Panels per year, Leading Annual Revenues to $450 Million
On April 19th SNPW announced an agreement with PT. IDN SOLAR TECH. (“IST”) for the development of a 1GW per year solar manufacturing plant in the USA utilizing revolutionary technology.
This state-of-the-art processing will be done with local labor under the supervision and training from “IST” and will create cost-effective panels to boost the economy and job creation. “IST” is currently producing 1GW of solar panels and also 1GW of solar cells, a level which is planned to be doubled this year. Solar cells produced by “IST” will be used in our USA facility.
PT. IDN SOLAR TECH. specializes in solar panel manufacturing and cell production with a current capacity of 1GW for each. PT. For more information, visit www.idnsolar.com
SNPW Launches New Website Offering FoxESS Inverter and Energy Storage Solution Products for North America, South America, and Australia
On January 25th SNPW announced a new web link for FoxESS Co. LTD after becoming an authorized distributor for the full FoxESS line of energy storage products throughout North America, South America, and Australia in November. Sun Pacific Power web link https://sunpacificpower.com/fox-ess/ .
For more information on FoxESS visit: https://www.fox-ess.com/
SNPW Subsidiary Sun Pacific Power Providing Nano Solar Panels; “CIG’s Industry Market Capacity to Reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2024”
On January 11th SNPW announced “NANO SOLAR” panels offering worldwide sales and capacity for up to 50 MW per year. With this new product line, SNPW will have the opportunity to provide nano technology and build integrated solar panels that can deliver greater efficiency.
SNPW CIGS modules are designed and manufactured to the highest reliability standards. The semiconductors in Stion’s thin-film solar panels are made of Copper, Indium, Gallium, Selenium, and Sulfur (CIGS). Traditionally, CIGS-based materials have demonstrated the highest efficiencies of any thin-film technology. However, there are many variations of the technology, and performance varies widely based on how the materials are deposited and processed. CIGS semiconductor film is comprised of both metallic and non-metallic elements. Station employs two separate process steps to form the semiconductor film.
The first is ideally suited for the deposition of metallic elements.
The second is ideal to supply and incorporate non-metallic elements in the film.
These two processes enable exceptional large area uniformity.
BIPV - Building-integrated photovoltaics. The solar photovoltaic panel is integrated into the building fabric rather than a 'tack-on' addition and the PV panel replaces conventional building cladding materials but with the added benefit of producing renewable electricity. The key advantage of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) is the marginal additional cost of installation. BIPV is one of the fastest-growing segments of the photovoltaic industry.
BIPV also delivers further advantages. Its applicability to a wide range of applications, vertical and horizontal surfaces means a wider area can be employed to generate solar energy than just conventional rooftops. Further, generating electricity at the point of use means that transmission losses are reduced and no upgrade of the grid is required.
BIPV glazing can also deliver added energy-saving benefits in reduced heat loss and heat gain and as a non-mechanical system requires little or no maintenance over its lifetime.
The SNPW range of BIPV modules provides good environment adaptability, is less sensitive to installation angle, and is more suitable for vertical installation. This provides all with the benefit of generating power without additional space requirements such as traditional solar panels.
See the SNPW product line at https://sunpacificpower.com/nano-solar/
For more information on Sun Pacific Holding Company, Inc. (OTC: SNPW) visit: https://sunpacificholding.com
DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks
