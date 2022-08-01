People Incorporated Mental Health Services to share the impact of embedding social workers in police departments.
Bridging the Gap: A panel discussion between mental health and law enforcement.
This collaborative work meets clients where they are at and strives to support those in crisis while working to create healthier communities.”EAGAN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Incorporated Mental Health Services is hosting a Community Advisory Council on August 17 at the Ramsey County Library – Roseville (2180 North Hamline Avenue, Roseville, Minnesota 55113) in the Community Program room from 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. People Incorporated, Blaine, Coon Rapids, and St. Paul Police Departments are uniting to share the impact of the partnership between mental health professionals and the police departments serving our Minnesota communities. Join us to hear about this unique partnership.
— Jill Wiedemann-West, CEO of People Incorporated Mental Health Services
People Incorporated – the Twin Cities’ largest community-based provider of mental health services began this collaboration with law enforcement in March of 2018 by embedding a social worker in the mental health unit of the St. Paul Police Department. In 2019, a chemical dependency program and a homeless/unsheltered outreach program were added and included a licensed alcohol and drug counselor from People Incorporated. The program is now called, the Community Outreach And Stabilization Unit (C.O.A.S.T.). The Blaine and Coon Rapids police departments also have an embedded social worker from People Incorporated. All of the police departments are experiencing outcomes that significantly reduce mental health crisis-related arrests and repeat calls for service.
People Incorporated was founded in 1969 on the belief that those living with mental illness could be ‘incorporated’ back into society, and society itself could be incorporated into efforts to support these individuals who are most vulnerable and in need of care. Since then, People Incorporated has been committed to supporting mental health and wellness in communities through collaboration, innovation, integration of care, and training throughout Minnesota. The Training Institute of People Incorporated brings the experience of a leading mental health agency into delivering mental health training to communities across the U.S. and globally. PEOPLEINCORPORATED.ORG
