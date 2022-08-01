Traffic alert – Bell Hill Rd / Pearl St Grand Isle
The intersection of Bell Hill Rd and Pearl St in Grand Isle is shut down due to downed power lines.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
