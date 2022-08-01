Local Nonprofit Continues Offering Discount At Family Stores
Due to overwhelming positive response, the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will continue offering reduced Thrift Store prices to help local families.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida (July 28, 2022) – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will continue offering a 25% discount on already reduced prices at its two Family Stores during the month of August. The decision was made due to the overwhelming response of local families who expressed appreciation to the organization for helping them deal with increasing clothing, furniture, and appliance prices created by rising inflation and supply shortages due to the nation’s current financial crisis.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of appreciation expressed by local residents to our Family Store volunteers and employees,” said Major James Hall, The Salvation Army’s Area Commander, “for helping them deal with the nation’s current financial crisis. As our mission is to always strive to ‘Do the Most Good,” we have decided to continue offering reduced Thrift Store prices.”
“I want to personally invite the public to visit our two Family Store locations,” said Bruce Garabrant.” While our 30,000 s/f Super Store is located at 655 North Military Trail, West Palm Beach, our smaller boutique is located at 4001 Kirk Road, Lake Worth. However, due to the overwhelming demand on our inventory, I want to encourage those that can, to donate good quality merchandise at either, or both locations. The need for useable quality items is great,” said Garabrant, “so please join us in helping local families with the most need.”
To schedule a pick-up please call the Family Store Manager, at (561) 683-3513). For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please call (561) 686-3530 or visit: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.
Frank Marangos
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County
+1 561-702-4698
email us here